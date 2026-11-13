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Muzi Li Rowe’s work explores connection between technology and culture
By Kyle Griffiths,10 days ago
Sacramento-based artist Muzi Li Rowe is obsessed with the connection between technology and culture. A restless experimenter with an encyclopedic knowledge of photographic history and processes, she often uses technology as both muse and medium of expression, letting the materiality of discarded technological equipment speak for itself. It was a...
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