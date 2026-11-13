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UTV rollover east of Kingman kills 14-year-old driver, 15-year-old passenger hurt
By Sara Sullivan,10 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A UTV crash east of Kingman killed a 14-year-old boy Wednesday after he and a 15-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle, authorities said. On Wednesday at approximately 11:35 a.m., medical personnel with the Pinion Pine Fire District, River Medical Ambulance and CareFlight 66 Air Ambulance responded to a medical request near East Willow Creek Road and Interstate 40, east of Kingman. Responders determined a UTV had crashed and two juvenile occupants had been ejected.
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