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Bat researcher says disease spread means more mosquito bites, pricier produce
By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel,10 days ago
Biologists recently announced that they have detected a fungus lethal to bats in Yellowstone National Park. Commonly called white-nose syndrome, the disease has already killed millions of bats in North America. The little winged creatures may not seem like a big part of ecological health. But as KHOL-Jackson’s Sophia Boyd-Fliegel learned from University of Wyoming bat researcher Riley Bernard, they’re a bigger part of the ecosystem than one may know. Bernard was in the field this summer.