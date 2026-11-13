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Elina Svitolina beats Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to reach semis at the WTA Finals
By AP News,10 days ago
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Elina Svitolina overcame Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Friday, winning on her fourth match point. Both players had more errors than winners. Svitolina hit 21 winners, made 24 errors and won six of eight break points in beating Sabalenka for the first time in six years and just the second in their eight career meetings.