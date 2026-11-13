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Def Leppard Share 'Revolution' Cover As Volume 4 Box Set Arrives
10 days ago
(UMe) Def Leppard, Britain's greatest arena rock band, release Volume 4, the fourth of six volumes showcasing the band's complete recorded output. Available on both 180g vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets via UMR, it features all studio recordings from 2015 to 2023, including Def Leppard, Diamond Star Halos, and Drastic Symphonies, presented in their original packaging across both formats.