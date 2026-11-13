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Sleep Nation Releases Final Installment Of The Four Horsemen EP
10 days ago
(PN) Nashville-based alternative rock duo Sleep Nation returns with the final installment of their Four Horsemen series, War The Destructor. the six-track project delivers an explosive blend of riff-rock, metal, and alternative influences, channeling the frustration and uncertainty of the modern world into an unapologetically heavy sonic outlet. Drawing inspiration...