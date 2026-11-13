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Vikings' Cousins to start Sunday vs. Packers
By Brenden Deeg,10 days ago
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday. The Vikings acquired Cousins for a third-round pick Tuesday in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline. O'Connell said earlier this week that the team was working to get the veteran quarterback ready to play this weekend.