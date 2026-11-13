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Star City Sports Star: Lafayette Jefferson football works to make history
By Lanie Gatson, Star City News,10 days ago
This week's Sports Star is Lafayette Jefferson football, as they look to make history. Lafayette Jefferson is celebrating another sectional title after defeating Huntington North 44 to 6 last Friday. The Broncos have now won nine straight games after starting the season with two losses. Quarterback Trysten Barret helped lead...