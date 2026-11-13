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Lake Highlands High School opens student-run salon and pet grooming facility
By Syra Castillo,10 days ago
Richardson Independent School District (RISD) celebrated the opening of two new career-training spaces at Lake Highlands High School (LHHS) on Nov. 11, with ribbon-cuttings for the TONI&GUY-supported Wildcat Salon and Wildcat Wash & Care. Both spaces are part of RISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which gives students hands-on...