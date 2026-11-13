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Only Pavement Markings Scheduled for I-43 Project Next Week
By Kevin Zimmermann,10 days ago
With most of the work now completed, the only items on the Wisconsin DOT’s list of work to complete the I-43 reconstruction next week consist of pavement markings. Those operations are scheduled for the portion between Highway 42 and Wilson-Lima road from Monday, November 16th until 3 PM on Wednesday, the 18th. In order for the safety of crews, a continuous lane closure will be used during those operations.