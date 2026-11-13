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William Evans Chapin JR
9 days ago
William Evans Chapin Jr., of Callands, Virginia, passed away on November 11, 2026, in Danville, Virginia, at the age of 88. Born in Richmond, Virginia, on April 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Dr. William Evans Chapin Sr. and Nancy Berry Chapin. A Richmond native, he attended St. Christopher's School, where he played basketball, and graduated from John Marshall High School, where he played football. He then moved to Mackinac Island, Michigan, where he helped build a library for Moral Re-Armament, an interdenominational religious organization, and traveled extensively with the group working backstage as they produced plays in many different countries. Later, when Up with People—an offshoot of Moral Re-Armament—established a ranch in California, Will lived there for a time and helped build a dam on Bear Creek Ranch.