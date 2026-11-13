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What to know about Link, the digital wallet AI shopping agents can use
By Harry Samler,10 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Meta’s Muse, a personal AI agent that launched Sept. 8, 2026, can check out with Link, according to Meta. Link is a digital wallet that saves a shopper’s payment information to speed up checkout, according to Link. To sign up, users must verify their identity with a Social Security number or driver’s license. Shoppers can then save a debit or credit card, a bank account, or crypto account information. Link says more than 300 million people use it. It can be used on its own, with no AI agent involved.