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Synchron's BCI Trial Pause: What Went Wrong With Stentrode
By Claire Wallace,9 days ago
Neuralink competitor Synchron, a New York-based BCI start-up, has paused clinical trials on its second-generation Stentrode device. Trials were paused after the device failed to perform as the company expected when implanted in initial trial participants. Synchron voluntarily paused trials “after identifying a performance issue involving the lead, the cable...