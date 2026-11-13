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Introducing the Holiday Sculpture Fund 2026 Pewter Sculpture: “Beaver with Pup"
By Sign In Join,10 days ago
Whidbey Community Foundation is excited to announce its 10th annual Holiday Sculpture Project, a partnership with renowned sculptor Georgia Gerber and her husband Randy Hudson. This year’s pewter sculpture is the Beaver with Pup. Also available for purchase are the 2025 Wholly Cow, the 2024 Otter with Towhee, the 2023 Cat Tales, the 2022 Loon with Chicks, the 2021 Penguin Pair, 2020 Three French Hens, the 2019 Dashing Turtle, the 2018 Sheepish Rabbit, and the 2017 Settling Owl. Georgia and Randy will work with Whidbey Community Foundation on donating the proceeds from sculpture sales to Whidbey nonprofits.