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PREVIEW: Butler Travels to UT Martin for Non-Conference Matchup
By John Flannery,10 days ago
The Butler women's basketball team is 4-0 to start the Maria Marchesano era after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 68-61 on Thursday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This is the first time BU has opened the season 4-0 since 2018-19. The Bulldogs will now hit the road and travel to Martin, Tenn., for a showdown with the UT Martin Skyhawks with tip slated for noon central.