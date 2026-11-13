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The Y and Tapped Public House Bringing 6,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Local Families
By Sign In Join,10 days ago
A tradition that began six years ago has grown into a countywide effort. EVERETT, WA. November 9, 2026 – This Thanksgiving, the YMCA of Snohomish County and Tapped Public House will deliver 6,000 fully cooked Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. Volunteers will bring a full holiday spread, from turkey to pumpkin pie, straight to families’ doors on Thanksgiving Day.