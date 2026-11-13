undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What To Watch In The Seahawks' Week 10 Game At Las Vegas
By John Boyle,9 days ago
The Seahawks head to Las Vegas this weekend to face the Raiders, who are led by first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. The former Seahawks offensive coordinator got the Raiders off to a quick start, winning his first three games as a head coach, but they have lost five of six since then. In addition to looking to right the ship, the Raiders will also be turning to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is making his first start after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings this week. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are looking to build off a strong showing in last weekend's win over the Cardinals that improved their record to 5-4, allowing them to head into their bye week with a little momentum on their side.