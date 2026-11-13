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‘Dude Is on Borrowed Time,’ ‘Weirdest Play’ — NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Cam Skattebo’s Decision in Crucial Moment During Loss to Commanders
10 days ago
The New York Giants had a chance to protect their lead against the Washington Commanders, but one short-yardage play left fans wondering what went wrong. Cam Skattebo was right there as Jameis Winston attempted a quarterback sneak, yet the running back barely moved after the snap. Was it a costly...