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Why the Microsoft 365 outage is different and why it takes so long to restore email services
By Doug Jacobson, Iowa State University,10 days ago
(AMES, IOWA) The Microsoft services outage that began on Nov. 12, 2026, is not like other internet outages. The failure affected the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity services, including the video conferencing and collaboration platform Teams, AI assistant Copilot and, significantly, the Outlook email service. Microsoft reported on Nov. 13...