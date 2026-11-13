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2028 Ford Mustang Cobra with a Race Car-Derived V-8 Is Worth Waiting For
By Caleb Miller,10 days ago
Ford only just launched the Mustang Dark Horse SC earlier this year, but the Blue Oval brand isn’t letting up when it comes to high-performance versions of its iconic pony car. While the S650-generation Mustang introduced the new Dark Horse branding—at the expense of the legendary Shelby nameplate—and saw the arrival of the new $300,000-plus GTD, Ford’s upcoming Mustang variant revives a famous name from the past: Cobra. The new Mustang Cobra is expected to slot between the Dark Horse and Dark Horse SC as an indirect successor to the last Shelby GT350, providing track-ready performance and high-fidelity driver engagement.