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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop issued due to ‘extraordinary circumstances,' safety concerns
By Alex Dvorak,10 days ago
Editor's note: The ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday afternoon has since been lifted. Find our earlier coverage below. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop at all airports "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." According to the advisory from...