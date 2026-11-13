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2 San Antonio executives inducted into Texas Business Hall of Fame
By Texas Public Radio,10 days ago
Two local business owners were among the eight men and women inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame on Thursday. Both have deep roots in San Antonio. One, at exactly twice the age of the other, is a self-made and respected multifamily developer while the other is behind major redevelopment and placemaking plans in the urban core.
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