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IMS Joins Forces With AV Masters and Streamline Productions Group to Expand National Event Staging
By Alyssa Borelli,10 days ago
Three regional production companies now operate as one, giving clients a single provider for event staging on both coasts and in between. The move adds people, equipment and locations without asking clients to switch vendors. What You Need to Know. IMS Technology Services has joined forces with AV Masters and...