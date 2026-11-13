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Virginia Crime Panel Recommends Tougher Penalties for License Plate Reader Misuse, Stops Short of Ban
By Virginia Mercury,10 days ago
New recommendations from the Virginia Crime Commission on governing automatic license plate readers will likely spark debate when lawmakers convene in January, as public calls for an immediate ban mount. On Tuesday, the Virginia Crime Commission, which includes state lawmakers, recommended several changes to the ALPR state law focused on...
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