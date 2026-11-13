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Five Virginia Members of Congress Demand State Regulators Deny Dominion-NextEra Merger
By Virginia Mercury,10 days ago
Five sitting members of Congress representing most of Northern and Eastern Virginia wrote to the State Corporation Commission that, concerning the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy merger, “we do not believe the merger is in the public interest.”. Democratic U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer McClellan, Suhas...