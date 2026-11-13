undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA says airplane departures can resume after agency lifts nationwide ground stop
By WBRZ Staff,10 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. According to On3, the Texas football team...