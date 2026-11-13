undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Work continues to stabilize bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard
8 days ago
Progress continues on work to proactively stabilize a stretch of coastal bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard ahead of possible strong El Niño conditions. If you’ve driven by the area just north of the bridge at Las Encinas Creek, you’ve likely seen the machinery next to the road and large boulders along the roadside and on the beach, building what’s called a rock revetment. Two weeks ago, crews began placing the first layer that the rest of the revetment will be built upon. You can see the progress in this video.
1