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Review – Metaphor: Refantazio (Switch 2)
By Oliver Shellding,9 days ago
Sing, oh Muse, of the madness beyond the reach and eyes of mortals! Where magic and mayhem intertwine, and the fates of all rest upon the shoulders of an entity shunned by most, reviled by few, and revered by all. The chessboard of fate moves pieces both unwillingly and unknowingly, shaping a future that is tragic and wild, speculative and certain. All of these words are deeply confusing and borderline contradictory, and, let’s be honest, feels like I’m vamping for the sake of showing off that I saw a park performance of Oedipus Rex once in twelfth grade. This is the central feeling of Metaphor: Refantazio, which has now come confidently strutting onto the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a Game Key release. There’s no additional perks other than some pre-order DLC. And Ocarina of Time just dropped. But Metaphor is two things: unapologetically bold, and unequivocally interesting.