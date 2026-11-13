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'Miracle on the Mississippi': 32 taken to hospitals, everyone accounted for after boat capsizes
By WBRZ Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — A boat with nearly 200 people aboard was struck by a tanker on the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon, leaving it partially submerged. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the tanker Atlantic Asphalt lost steering and slammed into the docked river cruise boat American Heritage as passengers were disembarking. The cruise boat, carrying 180 passengers and crew, began tilting within minutes of the crash and rolled onto its side as first responders worked to evacuate those aboard.