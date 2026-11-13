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Chris Pratt Wants ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 4’ Reunion With James Gunn Following DC Studios Exit: “I Would Love That”
By Rodrigo Perez,10 days ago
With James Gunn suddenly out at DC Studios, the filmmaker’s future is wide open again, and inevitably, so is the question of whether he might return to Marvel. After all, Gunn helped turn one of the studio’s most obscure comic-book properties into a billion-dollar franchise, and while “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was intended as a farewell, Hollywood has a funny way of revisiting successful goodbyes. And if Gunn ever feels like getting the old band back together for “Guardians of the Galaxy 4,” Chris Pratt, for one, would be more than happy to answer the call.