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Health Care Heroes Winners Announced For 2026
By Staff Reports, posted,8 days ago
Presenters announced the winners of the 2026 Health Care Heroes awards Thursday night during a ceremony at the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Burney Center. Greater Wilmington Business Journal's Health Care Heroes finalists and winners are nominated by patients, peers, co-workers and families. A panel of judges chooses finalists and category winners. The Business Journal has hosted the Health Care Heroes Awards program since 2013 to honor the people and organizations making an impact on the quality of healthcare in the region.