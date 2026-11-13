undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Time to string lights for 3rd annual Deck the County Holiday Business Showdown
By Michelle Hueffmeier,10 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation invites local businesses to showcase their holiday spirit in the third annual Deck the County: Holiday Business Showdown. This friendly competition encourages businesses across Clarksville-Montgomery County, to showcase their most creative and spirited holiday lights and decor for a chance to be named the best in the county.
2