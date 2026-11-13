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Winter-like temperatures this weekend
By Annea Scales,9 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freezing temperatures are likely tonight and Saturday night across much of central Mississippi, with a Freeze Warning in effect for areas north of I-20. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s in South Mississippi. The cold weather is not confined to the mornings. Highs today and Saturday will remain in the 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.