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The Battle for the NFC North
By Stephen Patrick,10 days ago
Halfway through the NFL season is upon us, and we are already witnessing history before our eyes. The 2026-27 NFC North Division is statistically one of the greatest divisional standings of all time. This year’s iteration of the NFC North has the second-best non-divisional win percentage of all time. It’s closely behind the 1984 AFC West (21-4, .840), with a percentage of .833 (20-4).