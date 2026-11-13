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Nittany Angels funds company to develop robots for risky, airborne construction
9 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Falls account for roughly one in three construction deaths, and fall protection has topped the list of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) most cited violations for 15 years running. Raise Robotics, Inc., a company co-founded by Penn State alumnus Conley Oster, aims to address this risk by building robots specially designed for industrial or construction work at height. Today, Nittany Angels, Penn State’s angel investment network, has announced its second investment, committing $189,000 to help accelerate the company's work.