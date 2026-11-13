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Winter Wheat Emergence Remains Below 50% in Three States
10 days ago
The USDA Crop Progress report, released Nov. 9, showed 76% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had emerged as of Nov. 8, 2 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 74%. Nationwide, 89% of the winter wheat crop had been planted, compared with the five-year average of 90%. Forty-nine percent of the U.S. crop was rated in good to excellent condition, 35% fair, and 16% poor to very poor.
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