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GAMEDAY PRIMER: NC State looks to stay unbeaten as Adam Howard returns with Troy | Preview, Keys & How to Watch
By Pack Pride Staff,4 days ago
NC State handled Presbyterian 94-60 on Tuesday, and for the first time this season, the Pack came out and took control early. That was something we wanted to see after the slow starts against Campbell and ETSU. State built a 46-19 halftime lead and dominated the glass, finishing with a 52-32 rebounding advantage and 20 offensive boards.