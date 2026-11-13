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3 reasons to believe UCLA can go the distance and win the Big Ten
By Cory Nightingale,10 days ago
UCLA is John Wooden and Westwood wizardry, wrapped in regal college basketball lore with loads of hardware to show for it. The school’s steep tradition in college basketball is so immense that Bruins faithful could be forgiven if they annually gave football a passing glance in September and October before storming venerable Pauley Pavilion each November. Just Wednesday night, those 9th-ranked basketball Bruins added to that illustrious roundball history, dispatching Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 69 points, an all-time UCLA record for margin of victory.