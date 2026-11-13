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M.V. Community Foundation awards $600,000 to Island nonprofits
By The Martha's Vineyard Times,10 days ago
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation (MVCF) awarded $600,000 in grants to 53 local nonprofit organizations this year. The funding is provided through MVCF’s 2026 Community and Impact Grants program and awards organizations that focus on issues ranging from food access, health care, arts and culture, and environmental initiatives.
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