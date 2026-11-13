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Montgomery Police Drone Director: 'We Got Our Hands Slapped'
By Haye Kesteloo,10 days ago
The director of the Montgomery County Police Department’s drone program told a Washington, D.C., policy conference this week that the department first asked for drone money without talking to residents, and that the County Council corrected it. Tony Galladora runs the Maryland department’s Operational Intelligence Division, and he spoke at AUVSI’s Drone and AAM Policy Symposium, held Nov. 9 and 10 at Nationals Park.
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