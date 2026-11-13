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Teaser Trailer for 'Gunman' Real-Time Action Thriller from Argentina
By EDITORIALS,10 days ago
"The action doesn't let up." Well Go USA has debuted the initial US teaser trailer for an Argentinian action thriller titled simply Gunman, which is based on the original Spanish title Gatillero (Triggerman). Yet another new "real-time" live-action action movie where the story follows all the events as they're happening. Made in Argentina, this first opened in Argentina cinemas last year during their winter after premiering at the 2025 Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema. Gatillero is a tense real-time thriller. A raw story of tragedy and redemption, told through a single continuous shot. Filmed in the real Isla Maciel, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Starring Sergio Podeley as El Galgo, joined by Julieta Díaz, Ramiro Blas, Mariano Torre, Matías Desiderio, Susana Varela, Gonzalo Gravano, & Bianca Di Pasquale. The story follows Pablo "El Galgo" Correa, a disgraced and former hitman recently released from prison. After accepting what seems like a simple, minor job from his former crime boss, things quickly go sideways when he is framed for the murder of local drug lord known as "The Godmother". Filmed in a single continuous, unbroken long-take (plano secuencia) set over the course of a single chaotic night. Look good?