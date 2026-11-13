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GTA 6 map accidentally leaks days before historic release
By Tom Chapman,10 days ago
This article contains paid shopping links. LADbible Group receives a small payment if you click on these links or make a purchase through them. We honestly worried this day might never come, but teaching us that patience is a virtue, Grand Theft Auto VI is nearly upon us. Having been shunted from an originally proposed release date of fall 2025, we were then struck by another delay that pushed it back from May 2026, but at least we'll be able to play in time for Christmas.