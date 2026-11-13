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League of Legends Worlds 2026 Grand Finals: Schedule, prize pool, & where to watch
By TJ Denzer,10 days ago
China’s BiliBili Gaming and Korea’s Gen.G Esports are throwing down to determine 2026’s League of Legends world champion team. This coming weekend, Riot Games, League of Legends fans, and the best teams of the bunch this year, BiliBili Gaming and Gen.G Esports, will descend on New York City’s Barclay Center to play the League of Legends Worlds 2026 Grand Finals, crowning this year’s global champion in the popular esport. If you want to know where to watch, when it goes down, and what’s on the line, we have all of that covered here.