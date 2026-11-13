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Beyond the Game: Veterans Memorial and Davenport High School
By San Antonio Living,10 days ago
Sports are about more than just wins and losses, and this week we highlighted two schools that prove it. San Antonio middle and high school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams and individuals who model key values through their actions. This week, we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate beyond the game values.