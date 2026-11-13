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Music as an Intervention in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
By Reviewed by Tyler Woods,10 days ago
Music helps shape the patient's experience during psychedelic-assisted therapy. Challenging music may offer opportunities to approach difficult emotions with curiosity rather than avoidance. Revisiting a session's music can help patients reconnect with emotions, memories, and insights in integration. Music has long been part of ceremonial and healing practices involving psychedelics,...