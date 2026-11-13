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Live: UFC 335, UFC 336 press conference video feat. Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira, and more!
By Jesse Holland,10 days ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special dual-event press conference today, LIVE at 4 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, just one hour before the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh ins. UFC CEO Dana White will be hosting stars from both the UFC 335 and UFC 336 events, with Charles Oliveira, Diego Lopes, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Joshua Van, Manel Kape, Carlos Prates, and Michael Morales on the “Big Apple” dais.