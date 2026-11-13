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Paducah Man Arrested After Firearms Intercepted in Shipment to California
By Staff Report,10 days ago
(PADUCAH, Ky.) – A Paducah man is behind bars after authorities intercepted two firearms he allegedly mailed to California. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old James Climpson on firearm charges following an investigation conducted with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Detectives began investigating in July 2026...