undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eddie Tildon Darnell, 82
By Submitted,10 days ago
Eddie Tildon Darnell, 82, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Eddie was a devoted Christian man whose faith in the Lord was the foundation of his life. He was a man of great strength, wisdom, and an even bigger heart. Known for telling it like it was, he stood firmly behind what he believed. Beneath his strong-willed exterior was a witty, deeply caring man who loved his family fiercely and faced life with courage and perseverance.