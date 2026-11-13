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Police investigate staff member at failing school
By Danny Fullbrook - Bedfordshire, HertfordshireBuckinghamshire,5 days ago
A school has been placed into special measures at the same time a member of staff is investigated by the police because of their conduct involving a child. Ofsted inspectors found safeguarding failures at Manshead Church of England Academy, near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, noting staff had not anticipated risks posed by "some pupils who demonstrate harmful sexual behaviour".