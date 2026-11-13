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PAPER TIGER is a fine addition to James Gray's body of work
7 days ago
Starring Miles Teller, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson. In select theatres November 13, opens wide November 20. “James Gray is to New York City as Victor Hugo is to Paris”, I wrote in my notes as I watched Paper Tiger at the 40th Edmonton International Film Fest - a little treat for film festival attendees in western Canada as Paper Tiger skipped TIFF in favor of NYFF. Author Victor Hugo, the 19th century French Romantic novelist, is famous for Les Miserables and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the prose of which includes detailed descriptions of Parisian streets, civic infrastructure, and construction techniques that have distracted readers for nearly two centuries. It’s clear to the reader Hugo's great love of Paris, its history, and the way the history of its buildings and streets influence its people and their actions. After all, without Paris’s buildings and streets, its revolutionaries wouldn’t have much to build a barricade with, would they? A similar pattern, but with New York City is represented in the majority of Gray’s directorial work. And even when NYC doesn’t feature in his filmography the common themes and exploration of interfamily systems are usually present. All of these are represented in Paper Tiger.